Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate increased from 5.4% to 5.6%

COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
COVID-19 cases in Virginia.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,300 new coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 933,542 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 5, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 1,369 cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,089 deaths have been reported. A total of 36 deaths have been reported in 24 hours.

Currently, there are 923 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate dropped to 5.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,370 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 91,443 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,037,524 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 40,026 cases, 1,181 hospitalizations, 555 deaths
  • Henrico: 34,692 cases, 1,257 hospitalizations, 720 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,171 cases, 946 hospitalizations, 355 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,926 cases, 366 hospitalizations, 196 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,184 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 108 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,021 cases, 70 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

