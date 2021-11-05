News to Know for Nov. 5: Company vaccine mandates; Richmond Marathon prep; Freeze Warning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines this morning!

Dry, Chilly Day

Freeze warning in effect until 9am! Another chilly morning.

Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Richmond Shooting

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Richmond late Thursday night.

Richmond police got a call about shots fired on West Marshall Street just before 11 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Right now there’s no information about a possible suspect. If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Vaccine Mandates For Big Companies

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months — or face financial consequences.

If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

New Testing Requirements

Henrico students will once again play winter sports after the season was canceled in 2020, but there’s a new COVID requirement that some parents are not a fan of.

Starting next month, coaches and middle and high school athletes who are not vaccinated will be required to be tested weekly for COVID-19.

The school division says it’s an effort to ensure they stay ahead of asymptomatic cases and help prevent the spread around students.

HCPS says the mandate is necessary since all students will be playing in indoor environments for the season. Testing will be free with results within 24 hours.

Transgender Policy Meeting Recap

The Hanover School Board held a special meeting Thursday on the district’s proposed revisions to its transgender policy.

The special meeting was solely dedicated to public comment on the policy since the issue has become such a hot-button issue, that the board wanted to give more people an opportunity to provide input, which typically, the board only sets aside an hour for.

The policies being looked at include Policy 6-1.10 Teaching about Sensitive or Controversial Topics, 7-1.2 Equal Educational Opportunities, and 7-1.4 Student Records.

Public comment was made up of current and former Hanover County educators, parents, and transgender students, each making passionate pleas to sway the board into making a decision on the policy.

VEC System Shutdown Reminder

The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system to Nov. 8.

The system was previously scheduled to shut down on Nov. 1. The system will be upgraded for the new VUIS.

Virginians will need to get their weekly claims in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 in order for them to be processed.

While the site is down for several days, users will not be able to file new weekly claims, access their accounts or talk to agents for help.

Job Fair In Henrico

Henrico County’s public safety agencies will host a job fair to highlight upcoming opportunities within each safety department.

The fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Henrico County Training Center at 7701 E. Parham Road.

Recruiters from the Divison of Fire, Police Divison, Animal Protection Unit, Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Communications Centers will be there to meet with attendees and provide equipment demonstrations.

Anyone attending will get the chance to learn more about the agencies and be able to submit applications onsite using the computers provided.

Richmond Marathon Prep

The VCU Health Richmond Marathon returns in its traditional format next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 13. And runners are not the only ones lacing up for the big day.

Staff at Sports Backers have been working around the clock in order to ensure they cross the finish line.

There are tons of events happening other than just the race itself. Click here for a full schedule of events.

The Walmart Health and Fitness Expo are the first of many events next week, set to kick off at the Richmond Raceway on Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12.

Final Thought

It’s better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life - Elizabeth Kenny

