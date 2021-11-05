Historical marker to be dedicated to Goochland’s only school for African-American students during segregation

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A state historical marker will be dedicated to Central High School, Goochland County’s only high school for African-American students during the segregation era.

The high school opened in 1938, which replaced the Fauquier Training School, a Julius Rosenwald-funded school that burned in 1938.

Central High School was a six-room brick building that was later enlarged. It became a junior high school after 1969 when a federal court order forced Goochland to desegregate its schools.

The dedication ceremony for the marker will take place on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. The marker will be located at 2748 Dogtown Road in Goochland alongside today’s Central High School Cultural and Educational Center.

