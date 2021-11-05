Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Historical marker to be dedicated to Goochland’s only school for African-American students during segregation

Central High School
Central High School(Central High School Cultural and Educational Center)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A state historical marker will be dedicated to Central High School, Goochland County’s only high school for African-American students during the segregation era.

The high school opened in 1938, which replaced the Fauquier Training School, a Julius Rosenwald-funded school that burned in 1938.

Central High School was a six-room brick building that was later enlarged. It became a junior high school after 1969 when a federal court order forced Goochland to desegregate its schools.

The dedication ceremony for the marker will take place on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. The marker will be located at 2748 Dogtown Road in Goochland alongside today’s Central High School Cultural and Educational Center.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fire officials say the man died during the rescue attempt.
Police identify man killed after being pinned under tree in Henrico
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Man struck, killed on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield
Police say three women were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood...
Three women killed, two wounded in Virginia shooting
Police say Kite hid under a wooden bed, waiting for officers to come into his room. That’s when...
‘Our officers don’t get paid to die’: New details released in Chesterfield officer-involved shooting death
Governor Northam meets with Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin to begin smooth transition
Governor Northam meets with Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin to begin smooth transition

Latest News

Richmond Marathon comes up on November 13.
Sports Backers works year-round in prep for Richmond Marathon
Craftsmen's Classic
Craftsmen's Classic
CCHASM Provides Food, Financial Assistance & Career Clothing
CCHASM Provides Food, Financial Assistance & Career Clothing
Hidden History Digital Series
Hidden History Digital Series