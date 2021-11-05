GRTC drops driver’s suspension following attack caught on video

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is dropping a suspension from one of its driver’s records after a bus driver was attacked by a passenger last month.

On Friday, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1220 demanded changes to be made in the transit system’s culture after a GRTC driver was assaulted near a stop at the 400 block of Calhoun Street.

According to the ATU, the assault on Oct. 11. began when the driver was checking in on a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and appeared to have lost their balance.

An angry passenger still on the bus then threatened the operator’s life, saying he would “blow his head off.” As trained to do so, the driver called the police and a supervisor.

While waiting for police to arrive, the driver got off the bus to avoid the passenger. A physical altercation took place and the passenger ended up dragging and kicking the driver in the head multiple times. The incident was caught on video.

“If you look in the video you can hear one of those thumps to the head, it was like a kick almost heard around Richmond,” Richmond ATU chapter president, Maurice Carter, said.

Richmond Police responded to the scene around 6:12 p.m. but the attacker had fled. Police later arrested the man for unrelated charges.

The driver of the bus was punished with a one-day suspension including one day without pay. It’s a punishment Carter says is unjust.

“This is one of many incidents that has happened to our members being assaulted on the job. From the video footage of the incident, you can clearly see that the driver tried to avoid the situation and was a victim of this assault,” said Carter, pointing out that the operator should have never been suspended. “Unfortunately, there’s an atmosphere at GRTC that bus operators are always wrong, even when they’re being attacked. In this case, the operator got kicked by the passenger, and then he got kicked by the company too.”

Friday morning, GRTC CEO Julie Timm reviewed the video, removed the punishment from the driver’s record, and apologized for what had happened.

“This morning, I reviewed the internal video footage of the assault and concluded that our bus Operator was not at fault,” Timm said. ”I have directed staff to process back-pay for the one-day suspension and remove the discipline from the operator’s record. I am personally apologizing to our Operator for the suspension which added undue stress on him after being assaulted. I believe the Operator followed their safety and de-escalation training correctly and was still inexcusably attacked by the passenger. I am deeply grateful that the operator was not seriously injured; however, I recognize this assault could have ended tragically. I am personally overseeing a full review of all of our safety and communications protocols to provide better support and protection for our Operators and for all of our staff.”

GRTC says over the last year there have been 35 incidents involving verbal or physical assaults to drivers of which 20% were verbal altercations, 31% were physical altercations, and 14% involved a gun.

“All operators, we come to work to go home to our families, we come here to serve the community but we still want to go home to our families and at the end of the day if this driver didn’t try to defend himself he may not have made it back home to his family,” Carter said.

The attacker has been banned from riding all GRTC vehicles in the future and the driver is back at work.

“Confrontations escalating to violence on our buses are not normal, but any assault at all is too many, and the number of assaults has increased under the pandemic,” Timm said. “GRTC has been actively working over the past year to implement better protections for our operators through several initiatives. Safety is working towards technology that would link a panic button to live feed cameras on all buses that could be accessed by Police. Communications is working towards gratitude for operators (anti-violence) media campaign that could be played on buses. Annual virtual de-escalation training was implemented last year for all operators, and safety is working to develop a new training specific to bus operators for active violence/active shooter. Even so, the comments from the ATU regarding the recent rider threats to our operators and to operators across the country should be heeded by everyone. While GRTC has added many measures to protect operators from COVID in the workplace and with more to come, the fact remains that our operators have been serving the public for almost two years under pandemic conditions with mounting levels of stress and burn-out. We have buses with high ridership and little social distancing as people are riding local buses more frequently and for more purposes. We have riders who have become verbally aggressive and threaten physical violence when asked by an operator to wear a mask on board per federal mandate. We have riders who are quick to resort to rudeness directed at our operator’s as they too face the stresses of life under COVID. I sincerely apologize, this time to my entire team, that management added to that stress by our actions.”

