Forecast: Dry and chilly stretch continues

Rain chances stay minimal the next 7 days
By Sophia Armata
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Freeze warning in effect until 9am! Another chilly morning.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny turning mostly cloudy late afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!

Sunday: Partly sunny. Breezy at the bay/beach with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

