Forecast: Dry and chilly stretch continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Freeze warning in effect until 9am! Another chilly morning.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny turning mostly cloudy late afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!

Sunday: Partly sunny. Breezy at the bay/beach with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.