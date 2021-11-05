Forecast: Dry and chilly stretch continues
Rain chances stay minimal the next 7 days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Freeze warning in effect until 9am! Another chilly morning.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny turning mostly cloudy late afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!
Sunday: Partly sunny. Breezy at the bay/beach with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
