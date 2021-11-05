Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Filibuster Distillery to pay $700,000 for dumping waste into stream

Filibuster Distillery, LLC and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating...
Filibuster Distillery, LLC and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law, according to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Filibuster Distillery, LLC and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law, according to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

In a release from his office, it states the guilty plea comes after more than 40,000 gallons of waste was dumped into a stream in Shenandoah County. The distillery agreed to pay a $700,000 penalty.

Herring’s office states that a majority of the penalty money will go back to Shenandoah County, through education and infrastructure support.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say the man died during the rescue attempt.
Police identify man killed after being pinned under tree in Henrico
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Man struck, killed on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield
Police say three women were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood...
Three women killed, two wounded in Virginia shooting
Police say Kite hid under a wooden bed, waiting for officers to come into his room. That’s when...
‘Our officers don’t get paid to die’: New details released in Chesterfield officer-involved shooting death
police lights
Woman fighting for her life after Richmond shooting

Latest News

The 9,592-employee loss wipes “over a decade of growth in employment by these providers,”...
Virginia nursing homes lose over 9,500 employee since February 2020
Pay study for Richmond fire and police could move forward next week
Pay study for Richmond fire and police could move forward next week
Diversity Richmond receives ‘single-largest’ donation to give back to the community
Diversity Richmond receives ‘single-largest’ donation to give back to the community
Richmond area grocery stores gear up for Thanksgiving rush
Richmond area grocery stores gear up for Thanksgiving rush