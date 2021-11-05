Eleven Richmond Police officers promoted to new ranks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department announced eleven sworn staff have been promoted to new ranks.

The following officers have been promoted:

Major R. Armstead

Captain K. Manns

Captain K. Mooney

Lieutenant J. Hogan

Lieutenant A. McRae

Lieutenant S. Waite

Sergeant M. Cunningham

Sergeant A. Guevara

Sergeant K. Harris

Sergeant R. Langston

Sergeant J. Perez

“These officers are highly dedicated and have demonstrated unique abilities to lead during an unprecedented time in our history,” Chief Gerald Smith said. “They each bring the ability to problem solve and to foster relationships both inside and outside the department. It is a privilege to serve with these fine individuals who are committed to keeping Richmond safe.”

The ceremony took place on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy at 1202 West Graham Road.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

