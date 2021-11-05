Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Eleven Richmond Police officers promoted to new ranks

The Richmond Police Department announced eleven sworn staff have been promoted to new ranks.
The Richmond Police Department announced eleven sworn staff have been promoted to new ranks.(Richmond Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department announced eleven sworn staff have been promoted to new ranks.

The following officers have been promoted:

  • Major R. Armstead
  • Captain K. Manns
  • Captain K. Mooney
  • Lieutenant J. Hogan
  • Lieutenant A. McRae
  • Lieutenant S. Waite
  • Sergeant M. Cunningham
  • Sergeant A. Guevara
  • Sergeant K. Harris
  • Sergeant R. Langston
  • Sergeant J. Perez

“These officers are highly dedicated and have demonstrated unique abilities to lead during an unprecedented time in our history,” Chief Gerald Smith said. “They each bring the ability to problem solve and to foster relationships both inside and outside the department. It is a privilege to serve with these fine individuals who are committed to keeping Richmond safe.”

The ceremony took place on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy at 1202 West Graham Road.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fire officials say the man died during the rescue attempt.
Police identify man killed after being pinned under tree in Henrico
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Man struck, killed on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield
Police say three women were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood...
Three women killed, two wounded in Virginia shooting
Police say Kite hid under a wooden bed, waiting for officers to come into his room. That’s when...
‘Our officers don’t get paid to die’: New details released in Chesterfield officer-involved shooting death
Governor Northam meets with Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin to begin smooth transition
Governor Northam meets with Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin to begin smooth transition

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate increased from 5.4% to 5.6%
Hanover County Public Schools
Chickahominy Health District, Hanover schools’ to host Pfizer kids vaccine clinic
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 45 minutes.
Resident displaced after Petersburg house fire
Participants run the Flying Pig Marathon.
Sports Backers works year-round in prep for Richmond Marathon