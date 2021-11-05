Eleven Richmond Police officers promoted to new ranks
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department announced eleven sworn staff have been promoted to new ranks.
The following officers have been promoted:
- Major R. Armstead
- Captain K. Manns
- Captain K. Mooney
- Lieutenant J. Hogan
- Lieutenant A. McRae
- Lieutenant S. Waite
- Sergeant M. Cunningham
- Sergeant A. Guevara
- Sergeant K. Harris
- Sergeant R. Langston
- Sergeant J. Perez
“These officers are highly dedicated and have demonstrated unique abilities to lead during an unprecedented time in our history,” Chief Gerald Smith said. “They each bring the ability to problem solve and to foster relationships both inside and outside the department. It is a privilege to serve with these fine individuals who are committed to keeping Richmond safe.”
The ceremony took place on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy at 1202 West Graham Road.
