Driver charged with homicide, teen passenger killed after pursuit ended in fiery crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver who led police on a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash in New Kent County now faces a slew of charges including felony homicide. Police say the 17-year-old who was in the car with him died from her injuries.

Around 12:53 a.m. on Oct. 24, a Virginia State Trooper noticed a white Infiniti sedan at 100/70 going east on I-64 at mile marker 211. According to the trooper, the vehicle was also traveling on the shoulder at high speeds.

When the trooper tried to do a traffic stop on the vehicle, Jahreese Watson-Ricks, 19, fled and got off on Exit 227.

The pursuit ended on Route 249 near Kenthurst Road when Watson-RIcks ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway, and ran off the road to the left striking trees. The vehicle caught fire.

Watson-Ricks then tried to flee on foot, but was immediately located and taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

The passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. She died a day later.

Watson-Ricks has now been charged with felony homicide, involuntary manslaughter, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless driving, eluding, hit-and-run and several other charges.

