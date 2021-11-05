Diversity Richmond receives ‘single-largest’ donation to give back to the community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Diversity Richmond received more than 2,000 items from Amazon to help them give back to the Richmond community.

On Friday afternoon, a 53-foot Amazon trailer truck filled with 26 pallets of boxes parked next to Diversity Richmond’s headquarters on Sherwood Avenue near Scott’s Addition.

Volunteers, staff and representatives from Diversity Richmond and Amazon unloaded the pallets full of items.

“This is an extension of the partnership Virginia Pride has had with Amazon,” said James Millner, director of Virginia Pride.

Millner said the boxes are filled with a variety of items including bedding, clothing, toys and houseware.

“Imagine in the kids that are going to get something that they might not have expected for Christmas this year, a needy family that might be able to make Christmas special for their kids, folks that are coming out of homelessness that might be able to use some of these housewares to build a new home,” he said.

Now, the work to give these items to those who need it in the community starts.

Millner says Diversity Richmond will reach out to their 22 social service agency partners to see how this donation can make an impact on these organizations.

“The last year and a half has shown us that there are folks who really are in need in our community and have borne the brunt of the weight of this pandemic,” Millner said.

“Really excited that this is going to be able to help a lot of the people in our community,” said Andrea Wilson, a senior operations manager at the Amazon Chester Fulfillment Center.” That is our main goal. We want to make sure we’re being good partners and good partners to the community.”

