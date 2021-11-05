Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and his wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say the man died during the rescue attempt.
Police identify man killed after being pinned under tree in Henrico
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Man struck, killed on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield
Police say three women were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood...
Three women killed, two wounded in Virginia shooting
Police say Kite hid under a wooden bed, waiting for officers to come into his room. That’s when...
‘Our officers don’t get paid to die’: New details released in Chesterfield officer-involved shooting death
Governor Northam meets with Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin to begin smooth transition
Governor Northam meets with Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin to begin smooth transition

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags
The most recent fire happened Tuesday at New Hope Memorial Baptist. Flames destroyed the church.
Church goes up in flames in King and Queen County
you are loved
Hanover School Board addresses transgender policies