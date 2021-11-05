Church goes up in flames in King and Queen County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused two churches to go up in flames in King and Queen County.

The most recent fire happened Tuesday at New Hope Memorial Baptist. Flames destroyed the church.

“We don’t have nowhere to worship right now,” said Laura Willis, who has attended the church since 1970. “We’ve got to find a place to go.”

Willis says the church recently had some work done.

“We put new tile in the kitchen, in the dining area and Sunday school room,” Willis said. “And all of the stained glass windows that we had, they’re all just gone.”

Officials say it’s unclear what caused the fire.

“It’s sad I tell you. Heartbreaking,” said Willis. “I just hope and pray that we can get it back.”

Another church fire in the county happened in August at Lower King and Queen Baptist on Timber Branch Road. That 101-year-old church was also a total loss. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Church fire (NBC12)

August’s fire was the second time flames destroyed the place of worship- the first happened in 1919.

The third recent church fire in the county happened back in September 2020. It was determined to be an accident.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.