Chickahominy Health District, Hanover schools’ to host Pfizer kids vaccine clinic

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District along with Hanover County Public Schools will be hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11.

The following vaccine clinics will be held at the following schools in Hanover:

Nov. 8 - Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4-7 p.m.

Nov. 12 - Oak Knoll Middle School from 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 - South Anna Elementary School from 4-7 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.