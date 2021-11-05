Chickahominy Health District, Hanover schools’ to host Pfizer kids vaccine clinic
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District along with Hanover County Public Schools will be hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11.
The following vaccine clinics will be held at the following schools in Hanover:
- Nov. 8 - Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4-7 p.m.
- Nov. 12 - Oak Knoll Middle School from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
- Nov. 15 - South Anna Elementary School from 4-7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, click here. For more information, click here.
