Charlottesville City Council responds to Lincoln Project’s tiki-torch stunt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville’s City Council issued a scathing response to the Lincoln Project’s tasteless reminder of 2017 Unite the Right violence at a campaign stop for Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

The far-left extremist group posted up outside Youngkin’s campaign bus, dressed in khakis and yielding tiki torches the day before the election.

Now, councilmembers responded in a letter to the organizer, Steve Schmidt, saying the “political prank” tore open a still-healing wound.

“You seem to regard “Charlottesville” as nothing more than a political meme, and parading mock white supremacists around our city as nothing more than political cosplay. You clearly do not understand the extent to which your “prank” inflicted real emotional pain on innocent people here in Charlottesville.”

The letter goes on to say many residents suffer from PTSD, were badly hurt and are still struggling from the attack.

“Please do not bring your cosplaying operatives back to Charlottesville,” the letter continued. “We do not wish to be the backdrop for your next exercise in political theater.

The letter is signed by three city councilors and the vice mayor. Read the full statement here.

