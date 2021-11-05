Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Charlottesville City Council responds to Lincoln Project’s tiki-torch stunt

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville’s City Council issued a scathing response to the Lincoln Project’s tasteless reminder of 2017 Unite the Right violence at a campaign stop for Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

The far-left extremist group posted up outside Youngkin’s campaign bus, dressed in khakis and yielding tiki torches the day before the election.

Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event

Now, councilmembers responded in a letter to the organizer, Steve Schmidt, saying the “political prank” tore open a still-healing wound.

“You seem to regard “Charlottesville” as nothing more than a political meme, and parading mock white supremacists around our city as nothing more than political cosplay.  You clearly do not understand the extent to which your “prank” inflicted real emotional pain on innocent people here in Charlottesville.”

The letter goes on to say many residents suffer from PTSD, were badly hurt and are still struggling from the attack.

“Please do not bring your cosplaying operatives back to Charlottesville,” the letter continued. “We do not wish to be the backdrop for your next exercise in political theater.

The letter is signed by three city councilors and the vice mayor. Read the full statement here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at...
Republican Sears becomes 1st female lieutenant governor
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early...
Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats
Fire officials say the man died during the rescue attempt.
Police identify man killed after being pinned under tree in Henrico
Police say three women were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood...
Three women killed, two wounded in Virginia shooting
Two women died as a result of a house fire in Henrico County.
Mother, daughter die after Henrico house fire

Latest News

The most recent fire happened Tuesday at New Hope Memorial Baptist. Flames destroyed the church.
Church goes up in flames in King and Queen County
you are loved
Hanover School Board addresses transgender policies
king and queen county fire
Church goes up in flames in King and Queen County
Richmond Marathon comes up on November 13.
Sports Backers works year-round in prep for Richmond Marathon