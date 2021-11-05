83-year-old man struck, killed by train in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 83-year-old man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Orange County.

On Nov. 4 around 11:51 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone possibly being struck by a train in the Trimmers Road area.

When police and EMS arrived at the scene, they determined the 83-year-old was struck and killed.

The sheriff’s office says no further details will be released at this time.

