VDH partners with Dollar General to provide vaccines at select locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced it will be partnering with Dollar General to provide free COVID-19 vaccines at certain locations in Virginia.

The program began on Nov. 2 and will continue to Nov. 22 at select stores.

“This partnership will add to the existing vaccination opportunities around the Commonwealth and serve to make vaccination more easily accessible to Virginians living in communities where there are vulnerable populations,” said COVID-19 Pharmacy Coordinator Alexis Page, PharmD, BCACP. “The vaccine is more than 99 percent effective, and vaccination is essential in stopping the spread of the virus.”

The following Dollar General locations will provide vaccines:

2622 Courtland Road, South Prince George, Va. 23805 on Nov. 9 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

502 W. Main Street, Stanley, Va. 22851 on Nov. 3 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

3350 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, Va. 23513 on Nov. 4 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and on Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

More locations, dates and times will be announced.

For more information, call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) or visit the VDH website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

