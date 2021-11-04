Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and Chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly weather holds through the weekend with temperatures back into the 60s next week.

Thursday: Cloudy and chilly with the sun popping out in Richmond around 5pm (just before sunset) Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!

Sunday: Partly sunny. Coastal storm stays away, but could bring a breezy day (onshore winds) at the bay/beach. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

