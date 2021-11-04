Healthcare Pros
Three women killed, two wounded in Virginia shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say three women were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood Wednesday evening.

News outlets report Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said officers knew the person responsible but haven’t taken them into custody.

Police say dispatchers received a call about a shooting at approximately 6 p.m. in the Young Terrace housing development.

According to Boone, the gunman shot one woman and when the other four tried to help her, the gunman shot them. The two women who were wounded were taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

