Richmond police search for robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a black male, around 5′7″ tall and was wearing a teal (greenish) jacket and matching pants with blonde highlights in his hair.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a commercial robbery in Richmond.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, police responded to the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a report of a robbery.

According to police, the suspect entered the building and demanded money from the register. Then the suspect left on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 5′7″ tall and was wearing a teal (greenish) jacket and matching pants with blonde highlights in his hair.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect should call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

