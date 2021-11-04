Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RHHD will offer Pfizer vaccines for children at schools in Richmond, Henrico districts

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD), in partnership with Richmond Public schools...
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD), in partnership with Richmond Public schools and Henrico County Public Schools, will be hosting vaccine clinics that will offer Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11.(WFIE)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD), in partnership with Richmond Public schools and Henrico County Public Schools, will be hosting vaccine clinics that will offer Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11.

All events will be held on the following dates:

  • Nov. 13 - Fairfield Middle School, MLK Middle School (first doses)
  • Nov. 20 - Elko Middle School, George Wythe High School (first doses)
  • Dec. 4 - Fairfield Middle School, MLK Middle School (second doses)
  • Dec. 11 - Elko Middle School, George Wythe High School (second doses)

“Many of our parents are eager to have their 5-11-year-olds vaccinated and we are excited to assist in the process,” explains Dr. Beth Teigen of HCPS. “Vaccinated children are less likely to experience illness and a disruption in their education. It can bring peace of mind to families.”

Parents can schedule an appointment for these events by calling 804-205-3501 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at...
Republican Sears becomes 1st female lieutenant governor
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early...
Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats
Two women died as a result of a house fire in Henrico County.
Mother, daughter die after Henrico house fire
Fire officials say the man died during the rescue attempt.
Man killed after being pinned under tree in Henrico
Officers were called to Dabbs House Road for reports of a firearm violation around 8:30 p.m.
Richmond man shot and killed in Henrico identified

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity decreases to 5.4%
Dollar General
VDH partners with Dollar General to provide vaccines at select locations
An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at...
Kids ages 5 to 11 can get COVID-19 shots across Central Virginia starting this week
Vaccine appointments opening up for kids 5 to 11
Vaccine appointments opening up for kids 5 to 11