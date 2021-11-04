RHHD will offer Pfizer vaccines for children at schools in Richmond, Henrico districts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD), in partnership with Richmond Public schools and Henrico County Public Schools, will be hosting vaccine clinics that will offer Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11.

All events will be held on the following dates:

Nov. 13 - Fairfield Middle School, MLK Middle School (first doses)

Nov. 20 - Elko Middle School, George Wythe High School (first doses)

Dec. 4 - Fairfield Middle School, MLK Middle School (second doses)

Dec. 11 - Elko Middle School, George Wythe High School (second doses)

“Many of our parents are eager to have their 5-11-year-olds vaccinated and we are excited to assist in the process,” explains Dr. Beth Teigen of HCPS. “Vaccinated children are less likely to experience illness and a disruption in their education. It can bring peace of mind to families.”

Parents can schedule an appointment for these events by calling 804-205-3501 or by clicking here.

