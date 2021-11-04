Police: Suspect charged in shooting that killed 3, injured 2

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Norfolk have charged a 19-year-old man in a shooting that killed three women and injured two others.

Officers were called to Whitaker Lane on Wednesday evening found five women suffering from gunshot wounds.

News outlets report that Police Chief Larry Boone has said after one woman was shot, the other four were shot while trying to help her. Police say three women were pronounced dead on the scene and the other two were taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Ziontay Palmer of Virginia Beach. He’s charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and firearms offenses.

He’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.