Police: Man charged after stealing over $2,000 worth of laptops from Best Buy

Ibrahim Kamara
Ibrahim Kamara(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged for stealing $2,700 worth of laptops from Best Buy in Stafford County.

Deputies responded to the Best Buy at 1455 Stafford Market Place at 6:32 p.m. for a reported larceny.

According to the investigation, a suspect, identified as Ibrahim Kamara, 24, entered the store and went to the laptop section. Kamara then removed the wiring from two laptops on the display shelf, which caused the alarm to go off. He put the laptops in his backpack and left the store.

Someone who witnessed Kamara, followed him out of the store and contacted police to let them know about his whereabouts.

Deputy A.J. Deasy encountered Kamara at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Stafford Marketplace. When Deputy Deasy ordered Kamara to stop, he fled on foot toward Salisbury Drive at the back of a Holiday Inn hotel. Deputy Deasy got in his patrol car and followed Kamara.

Deputy Deasy exited his patrol car and after a short foot chase, Kamara surrendered. Kamara was charged with grand larceny, shoplifting and intoxicated in public.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

