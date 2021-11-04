Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

All eastbound lanes on Iron Bridge Road between Jessup Road and West Rock Spring Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Iron Bridge Rd EB Jessup Rd to W Rock Spring Dr will be closed for extended amount of time. Please plan accordingly this morning. #SlowDown#ZeroDrivingDistractions#MoveOver — Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSPIO) November 4, 2021

