Police identify man killed after being pinned under tree in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have released the identity of a man killed after he was pinned under a tree in Henrico Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to the intersection of Azalea and Crenshaw around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, Roberto LaMotte, 45, was found trapped on the ground under a large tree.

LaMotte tragically died from his injuries during the rescue attempt.

“When we arrived, the individual was trapped under the tree, was alive at the time,” said Batallion Chief Baynard Jackson. “Shortly after our arrival, though, he did succumb to his injuries.”

Fire officials say a tree company had been in the area working to remove the tree when the accident happened.

A crane company was called in to safely stabilize and remove the tree from the victim.

A man is dead after he was pinned under a tree in Henrico, according to the Henrico Fire...
A man is dead after he was pinned under a tree in Henrico, according to the Henrico Fire Department.(NBC12)

