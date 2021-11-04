Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity decreases to 5.4%

COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
COVID-19 cases in Virginia.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,400 new coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 932,173 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 1,494 cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,089 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 947 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate dropped to 5.4%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,354 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 91,287 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,019,065 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 39,968 cases, 1,181 hospitalizations, 554 deaths
  • Henrico: 34,647 cases, 1,257 hospitalizations, 720 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,153 cases, 945 hospitalizations, 355 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,902 cases, 366 hospitalizations, 196 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,209 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 108 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,033 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at...
Republican Sears becomes 1st female lieutenant governor
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early...
Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats
Two women died as a result of a house fire in Henrico County.
Mother, daughter die after Henrico house fire
Officers were called to Dabbs House Road for reports of a firearm violation around 8:30 p.m.
Richmond man shot and killed in Henrico identified
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn,...
Virginia Democrats, Republicans battling over House control

Latest News

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at...
Kids ages 5 to 11 can get COVID-19 shots across Central Virginia starting this week
Nationwide, 1,700 CVS Health locations will accept appointments.
CVS Health accepting Pfizer vaccine appointments for kids age 5-11
(Source: AP Graphics Bank)
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Richmond Election Director Keith Balmer says early and absentee ballots are being counted first...
Richmond Precinct makes final preparations ahead of Election Day