Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity decreases to 5.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,400 new coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 932,173 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 1,494 cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,089 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 947 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate dropped to 5.4%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,354 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 91,287 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,019,065 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 39,968 cases, 1,181 hospitalizations, 554 deaths

Henrico: 34,647 cases, 1,257 hospitalizations, 720 deaths

Richmond: 24,153 cases, 945 hospitalizations, 355 deaths

Hanover: 11,902 cases, 366 hospitalizations, 196 deaths

Petersburg: 5,209 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 108 deaths

Goochland: 2,033 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

