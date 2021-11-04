News to Know for Nov. 4: Next steps for Virginia; Kids vaccines in central Va.; Hanover school board meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines this morning!

Cloudy & Chilly

Chilly weather holds through the weekend with temperatures back into the 60s next week.

Cloudy and chilly with the sun popping out in Richmond around 5pm (just before sunset) Highs in the low 50s.

Northam & Youngkin Meeting

Gov. Northam will be meeting with Governor-Elect Youngkin to discuss the next steps toward Virginia’s future.

(Steve Helber | AP)

Youngkin says some of the issues he wants to tackle first include investigating education, reducing the cost of living, and improving the quality of life. Youngkin is looking to drop Virginia’s grocery tax and require voter approval for property tax, and temporarily suspend an increase to the gas tax.

The meeting will take place on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. with a statement from both the Governor and the Governor-Elect.

‘No’ On Richmond Casino

Unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections show 51 percent of Richmond voters chose “no” on the referendum, which is 39,824 votes.

The “no” vote now leads by 1,824 votes, compared to the 37,999 Richmonders who voted “yes” on the referendum.

Casino One

The location would’ve been in south Richmond, just off Interstate 95.

The multi-million dollar development was going to include 100,000 square feet of casino space, a luxury hotel, a live theater and dozens of new restaurants.

Va. Beach Referendum

Virginia Beach residents approved a referendum Tuesday that will allow the city to issue up to $567 million in bonds to cover the cost of accelerating a flood protection program designed to deal with stormwater and sea-level rise problems.

Virginia Beach, June 2021. (Sarah Vogelsong/Virginia Mercury)

More than two-thirds of voters were in favor of the issuance, which is expected to increase real estate taxes over the next decade by 4.3 to 6.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The city is among Virginia’s most hard-hit localities in terms of sea-level rise, which is impacting the Hampton Roads region — home to the nation’s largest naval base and a host of military installations — faster than any other area on the East Coast.

Norfolk Mass Shooting

Police say three women were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood Wednesday evening.

News outlets report Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said officers knew the person responsible but haven’t taken them into custody.

(WGEM)

Police say dispatchers received a call about a shooting at approximately 6 p.m. in the Young Terrace housing development.

According to Boone, the gunman shot one woman and when the other four tried to help her, the gunman shot them. The two women who were wounded were taken to a local hospital.

Pfizer Vaccines In Central Va.

Children ages 5 to 11 can finally get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Central Virginia as soon as Thursday. Health officials estimate any child in that age group who wants a shot will be able to get one within the month.

Appointments are already opening up: local health departments in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield sent out alerts Wednesday, Nov. 3 urging parents to start looking for a time that works for them.

(Mike Miletich)

The majority of appointments are expected to be available starting next week.

Many pediatric offices, family practices, and school-based clinics are also already offering appointments if parents would rather take that avenue.

Hanover School Board Meeting

The school board in Hanover will be holding a special meeting on the district’s proposed changes to its transgender policy.

All Virginia schools are required by law to create more inclusive policies that help protect transgender students against discrimination. Those policies were supposed to be in place before the start of this school year.

Hanover County Public Schools (Hanover County Public Schools)

The topic was brought up at the last meeting that took place in October.

The special meeting will be held on Nov. 4.

Petersburg Career Fair

The Virginia Employment Commission along with its community partners are hosting a two-day, in-person career fair in Petersburg.

The career fair will take place at the Petersburg Public Library at 201 W Washington Street on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event is free and those who are interested are asked to dress in business attire and wear a mask.

The event will also be held virtually on both days from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Final Thought

Stop being afraid of what could go wrong and think of what could go right - Anonymous

