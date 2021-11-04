Healthcare Pros
Man struck, killed on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a man was struck and killed on Iron Bridge Road.

The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Iron Bridge Road around 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Ray C. Worner, 41, was struck by a vehicle traveling east. The vehicle stopped at the scene. According to the investigation, Worner was likely laying in the road when he was struck.

The crash remains under investigation. All eastbound lanes on Iron Bridge Road between Jessup Road and West Rock Spring Drive were closed for a period of time.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

