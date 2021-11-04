Healthcare Pros
Man killed after being pinned under tree in Henrico

A man is dead after he was pinned under a tree in Henrico, according to the Henrico Fire Department.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was pinned under a tree in Henrico, according to the Henrico Fire Department.

Crews were called to a residential area on Azaela Ave around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they tried to get the man out, but he died before he could be rescued.

A crane company was called in to remove the tree.

Officials say they are not sure how the man got trapped under the tree.

