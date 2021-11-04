Man killed after being pinned under tree in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was pinned under a tree in Henrico, according to the Henrico Fire Department.

Crews were called to a residential area on Azaela Ave around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they tried to get the man out, but he died before he could be rescued.

A crane company was called in to remove the tree.

Officials say they are not sure how the man got trapped under the tree.

