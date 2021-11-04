Healthcare Pros
Man arrested for rock damage to Amherst County Courthouse

Dustin Thomas Mugshot
Dustin Thomas Mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been charged for throwing rocks at the Amherst County Courthouse.

Dustin Thomas faces charges of maliciously throwing or shooting a missile at an occupied dwelling, intentionally damaging a monument and obstruction of justice.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas approached the courthouse Wednesday, yelling obscenities and throwing two large rocks into the glass front entryway.

The sheriff’s office says as he left, he was caught by deputies and courthouse security.

