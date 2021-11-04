Healthcare Pros
LIVE: Governor Northam meets with Governor-Elect Glenn Younkin to begin smooth transition

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam will meet with Governor-Elect, Glenn Younkin, to begin the smooth transition of power in a meeting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4. The Republican entrepreneur beat out Democrat nominee, Terry McAuliffe, to secure the governor’s seat in a nail-biting election.

The two will meet to discuss a variety of issues Youngkin wishes to change, and ones Northam would like to preserve from his administration. At the top of the list includes coronavirus restrictions, education, and taxes.

Youngkin had promised extensive changes to all three, but Northam is pushing the new Governor-Elect to keep up the progress made with his current administration’s policies.

The closed meeting begins at 11 a.m. and statements made by both parties will be made at noon.

