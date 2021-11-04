Healthcare Pros
Liberty University students ask for investigation into sexual assault claims

Liberty University
Liberty University(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of Liberty University students, alumni and activists has been told that school leadership will put before its board a plan for a third-party investigation into sexual assault claims.

The word came to those students, alumni and activists as they were holding a news conference Thursday afternoon asking for an independent audit.

Leadership with student group, Justice for Janes, said Jonathan Falwell told them the executive committee approved a plan Thursday - but it would need approval from the board of trustees.

Student Hailey Wikinson urged the board to greenlight the plan and act fast.

WDBJ7 also learned activist and lawyer Rachael Denhollander met privately with President Jerry Prevo Thursday, calling it a productive meeting.

