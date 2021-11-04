Liberty University adds “blue boxes” and additional cameras to campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University will add cameras and “blue boxes” to its campus. The university president calls it an effort to make the campus a safe place for all.

“Blue boxes” are emergency phones that can connect users to police and medics in case of an emergency. University President Jerry Prevo made the announcement at Wednesday’s convocation.

An $8.5 million project will include additional cameras.

The announcement came as Prevo addressed Title IX violations like sexual abuse and domestic violence. Prevo said, “I do not know what happened before I came, but I can tell you this we’re not going to try to cover up anything. We’re going to look back, have that investigated, and also if we’ve done wrong we’re going to correct that wrong the best we can.”

Two lawsuits have accused Liberty of Title IX failures. One suit specifically asked for emergency call boxes like blue boxes.

Prevo emphasized that if someone is sexually abused or harassed while violating Liberty’s conduct code, the student would be considered to have amnesty under the code and would not be disciplined. He said the university does not want victims to be afraid to come forward.

