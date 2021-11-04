Governor Northam to meet with Govenor-Elect Glenn Younkin to begin smooth transition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam will meet with Governor-Elect, Glenn Younkin, to begin the smooth transition of power in a meeting at 11 Nov. 4th. The Republican entrepreneur beat out Democrat nominee, Terry McAuliffe, to secure the governor’s seat in a nail-bitting election.

The two will meet to discuss a variety of issues Youngkin wishes to change, and ones Northam would like to preserve from his administration. At the top of the list includes coronavirus restrictions, education, and taxes.

Youngkin had promised extensive changes to all three, but Northam is pushing the new Govenor-Elect to keep up progress made with his current administration’s policies.

The closed meeting begins at 11a.m. and statements made by both parties will be made at noon.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.