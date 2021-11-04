Gov. Northam, Gov-Elect Youngkin will meet to discuss next steps toward Virginia’s future

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be meeting with Governor-Elect Youngkin to discuss the next steps toward Virginia’s future.

Youngkin says some of the issues he wants to tackle first include investigating education, reducing the cost of living, and improving the quality of life. Youngkin is looking to drop Virginia’s grocery tax and require voter approval for property tax, and temporarily suspend an increase to the gas tax.

The meeting will take place on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. with a statement from both the Governor and the Governor-Elect.

