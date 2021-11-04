Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gov. Northam, Gov-Elect Youngkin will meet to discuss next steps toward Virginia’s future

Gov. Northam will be meeting with Governor-Elect Youngkin to discuss the next steps toward...
Gov. Northam will be meeting with Governor-Elect Youngkin to discuss the next steps toward Virginia’s future.(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be meeting with Governor-Elect Youngkin to discuss the next steps toward Virginia’s future.

Youngkin says some of the issues he wants to tackle first include investigating education, reducing the cost of living, and improving the quality of life. Youngkin is looking to drop Virginia’s grocery tax and require voter approval for property tax, and temporarily suspend an increase to the gas tax.

The meeting will take place on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. with a statement from both the Governor and the Governor-Elect.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at...
Republican Sears becomes 1st female lieutenant governor
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early...
Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats
Two women died as a result of a house fire in Henrico County.
Mother, daughter die after Henrico house fire
Officers were called to Dabbs House Road for reports of a firearm violation around 8:30 p.m.
Richmond man shot and killed in Henrico identified
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn,...
Virginia Democrats, Republicans battling over House control

Latest News

People gather the election night party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin...
Virginia Republicans ride red wave from House of Delegates to Governor’s Mansion
Republican Jason Miyares says the office of Attorney General needs a new focus.
Miyares wins Virginia’s attorney general race
AG Herring concedes race to Miyares
It’s a wake up call for Virginia Democrats now being shown the door by a red wave.
Virginia Democrats reflect on dismal Election results