Forecast: Cooler than average temperatures into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Freeze warning in effect overnight for much of central VA. Lows in the low 30s. Bring in your plants!
Thursday Evening: Clearing skies and turning cold. Lows in upper 20s and low 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!
Sunday: Partly sunny. Breezy at the bay/beach with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
