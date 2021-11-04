Forecast: Cooler than average temperatures into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Freeze warning in effect overnight for much of central VA. Lows in the low 30s. Bring in your plants!

Thursday Evening: Clearing skies and turning cold. Lows in upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!

Sunday: Partly sunny. Breezy at the bay/beach with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

