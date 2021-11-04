Healthcare Pros
Dog rescued from large Henrico house fire

Fighting the fire turned out to be tricky, due to the lack of hydrants in the area.(Viewer Photo)
By Kate Albright
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters rescued a dog from a large house fire in Henrico Thursday afternoon.

Flames were seen pouring from the home in the 4600 block of Darbytown Road just before 2 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was on both the first and second floors of the home. The people inside were already safely outside but said pets were still inside.

By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was on both the first and second floors of the home.(Viewer Photo)

Fighting the fire turned out to be tricky, due to the lack of hydrants in the area. Firefighters had to shuttle in water to put out the flames.

Once crews were able to get inside, a dog was found alive under a bed. It was taken to a vet for follow-up care.

Officials say the home sustained extensive damage in the fire and the people who live there are being provided shelter.

So far, no word on what sparked the fire.

