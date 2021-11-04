All east lanes on section of Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield closed due to crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - All eastbound lanes on Iron Bridge Road between Jessup Road and West Rock Spring Drive will be closed due to a crash.

Eastbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Iron Bridge Rd EB Jessup Rd to W Rock Spring Dr will be closed for extended amount of time. Please plan accordingly this morning. #SlowDown#ZeroDrivingDistractions#MoveOver — Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSPIO) November 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.