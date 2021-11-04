Healthcare Pros
All east lanes on section of Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield closed due to crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - All eastbound lanes on Iron Bridge Road between Jessup Road and West Rock Spring Drive will be closed due to a crash.

Eastbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

