Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and Chilly

Feeling like early December
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early clouds give way to sun on another chilly day.

Wednesday: Turning Partly to mostly sunny and cool after a cold start. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!

Sunday: Partly sunny. Need to watch a coastal storm that could bring rain to our Bay counties. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20% in RVA, higher to our East)

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

