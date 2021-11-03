Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and Chilly
Feeling like early December
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early clouds give way to sun on another chilly day.
Wednesday: Turning Partly to mostly sunny and cool after a cold start. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!
Sunday: Partly sunny. Need to watch a coastal storm that could bring rain to our Bay counties. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20% in RVA, higher to our East)
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.
