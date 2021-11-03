Virginia Republicans ride red wave from House of Delegates to Governor’s Mansion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin pledged to jump right into his new role after his inauguration in January as the 2019 blue wave turned red Tuesday night.

The path for new legislation is now left with fewer roadblocks as Republicans are poised to win a majority in the House of Delegates.

The energy is still ramped up high the day after Election Day for Virginia Republicans. Many celebrated into the early morning hours as the GOP looks forward to swift changes in the Commonwealth’s future.

“Alrighty, Virginia we won this thing!” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin early Wednesday morning.

Youngkin already has a full schedule on his first day in office. Those plans including investing in education, reducing the cost of living and improving the quality of life.

“It’s time for Virginia to be the place where everyone wants to live, not leave,” he said. “The place where the relentless pursuit for a better life, for prosperity is not burdened or blocked by self-interested politicians who are more focused on their futures than those who were elected to serve.”

It is that focus and viewpoint that fellow Republicans believe drove voters to the polls.

“I believe that it’s perfectly clear that the Democratic party has turned radically to the left,” said former Republican Governor Jim Gilmore. “What that means is regular Democrats who just want to be responsible people, are no longer ready to support the radical program that we see in Richmond and Washington. So, they’re coming back and voting for Glenn Youngkin.”

The Virginia GOP Chair Rich Anderson added the that reworking the vision for the party was also importance going into this election year.

“I thought it was absolutely crucial that this party get itself on a trajectory where we work together well, not against one another,” Anderson said. “Prior to the convention the party was working against itself… These candidates were connecting so well. I went into this with a great deal of confidence.”

That confidence spread through other races as well.

Winsome Sears is the Lt. Governor-elect. Wednesday evening Mark Herring conceded to Jason Miyares in the race for attorney general.

Republicans appear to have a 52-48 advantage in the House of Delegates once the General Assembly returns in January. Three races are within the margin for a recount, but in the end at least 50 seats will be red.

“This is the spirit of Virginia coming together like never before,” Youngkin said. “The spirit of Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe and Patrick Henry; of Virginians standing up and taking our Commonwealth back.”

On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam is set to meet with Youngkin at in an effort to ensure a smooth transition.

