Virginia Democrats reflect on dismal Election results

It’s a wake up call for Virginia Democrats now being shown the door by a red wave.
It's a wake up call for Virginia Democrats now being shown the door by a red wave.(Steve Helber | AP)
By Henry Graff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a wake up call for Virginia Democrats now being shown the door by a red wave.

Their candidate for governor, Terry McAuliffe, doing an about face from Election night, and issuing a statement Wednesday morning to concede the election.

“This wasn’t a bunch of Biden voters suddenly voting Republican for governor and other offices. This was a giant turnout of Republicans,” said Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics.

Political analysts say McAuliffe’s opponent ate away at margins in northern Virginian suburbs. Little support in southwest Virginia didn’t help either.

“You win some and you lose some in politics and it’s been a pretty volatile business over the last 20 years or so and we’ll let the dust settle and see what goes from there,” said Schuyler VanValkenburg, (D) 72nd District.

One Henrico Democrat was spared in the carnage. Delegate VanValkenburg won re-election but now faces a changing statehouse.

“I’m hopeful we can continue to kind of govern in a sensible bipartisan way. We can continue to make achievements in education and healthcare and obviously moving our economy forward,” said VanValkenburg.

Richmond’s mayor, who also stumped heavily for McAuliffe, said the loss was terrible, and he believes other factors were at play.

“There was some fabrication of things like critical race theory and things of that nature in the suburbs of the commonwealth of Virginia that really played into some of the fears that some of these voters may have had and they brought these fears to the polls,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

