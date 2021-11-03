Healthcare Pros
Virginia Democrats hope to maintain control of House

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn,...
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, left, talks with House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, during the House session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Democratic control of Virginia state government over the past two years has allowed lawmakers to dramatically reshape public policy with legislation reforming the criminal justice system, loosening abortion restrictions and expanding voting access. In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, the balance of power in the 100-seat House of Delegates is on the line. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Democratic incumbents in Virginia’s House of Delegates have won two closely watched contests. But in at least a half-dozen other competitive races the results were still too early to call Tuesday night.

It was uncertain whether the party would be able to hold on to its majority.

Democrats held a 55-45 majority heading into the election. But Republicans waged an aggressive campaign to flip up to 13 seats held by Democrats whom they consider vulnerable.

The GOP needs to flip at least six seats to seize the majority. Republicans criticized a series of progressive policies promoted by Democrats to try to convince voters that Virginia has moved too far to the left.

