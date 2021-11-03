Virginia Democrats hope to maintain control of House

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Democratic incumbents in Virginia’s House of Delegates have won two closely watched contests. But in at least a half-dozen other competitive races the results were still too early to call Tuesday night.

It was uncertain whether the party would be able to hold on to its majority.

Democrats held a 55-45 majority heading into the election. But Republicans waged an aggressive campaign to flip up to 13 seats held by Democrats whom they consider vulnerable.

The GOP needs to flip at least six seats to seize the majority. Republicans criticized a series of progressive policies promoted by Democrats to try to convince voters that Virginia has moved too far to the left.

