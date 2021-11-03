VCU employee one of 17 arrested in child sex sting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the 17 men arrested during a child sex sting in Chesterfield was an employee with VCU Athletics. The school says he has since been placed on leave.

Craig T. Moulden, 27, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. Police say he is one of 17 people who believed they were soliciting sex from minors.

VCU officials say Moulden has since been placed on administrative leave.

“We are aware of the situation and the seriousness of the charges,” VCU said in a statement. “The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave and had his access to all campus facilities and systems suspended. We continue to monitor the situation and gather information as it becomes available.”

