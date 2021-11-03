Healthcare Pros
Two women hospitalized after Henrico house fire

Crews respond to a house fire on Tamarind Drive.
Crews respond to a house fire on Tamarind Drive.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two women were transported to the hospital after a Richmond house fire, according to the Henrico County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Tamarind Drive, near Wilkinson Road, around 11:30 on Tuesday night.

Crews found two women unresponsive in the home as smoke and fire came from the right side of the dwelling.

The two women were transported to VCU.

