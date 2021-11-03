Two lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield will shut down due to pole repair
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway will be shut down for 6-8 hours due to repairs being done on a pole.
One northbound lane and one southbound lane near Alcott Road will be closed.
Dominion is on the scene to make repairs.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and plan accordingly.
