Two lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield will shut down due to pole repair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway will be shut down for 6-8 hours due to repairs being done on a pole.

One northbound lane and one southbound lane near Alcott Road will be closed.

1 lane NB & 1 lane SB on Jeff Davis Hwy at Alcott Rd will be shut down for 6-8 hours for Dominion to fix a pole. Please plan accordingly today. #SlowDown #MoveOver — Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSPIO) November 3, 2021

Dominion is on the scene to make repairs.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and plan accordingly.

