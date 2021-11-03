Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tight Virginia governor race may be test of Biden popularity

Supporters of Democrat Terry McAuliffe watch vote reports at an election party in McLean, Va.,...
Supporters of Democrat Terry McAuliffe watch vote reports at an election party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were locked in a tight Virginia governor’s race Tuesday night, the most closely watched contest in an off-year election that could prove a referendum on President Joe Biden’s first year in office.

The closeness of the race is a stark departure from 12 months ago, when Biden captured the state by 10 points.

The bruising campaign this year centered on issues including Youngkin’s ties to former President Donald Trump, abortion rights and culture war battles over schools.

But voters saw the economy as the top issue, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of statewide voters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield police arrested 17 men who face a total of 32 charges in a two-day child sex sting.
Chesterfield police arrest 17 men in online child sex sting
Watch Extended Live Coverage on Election Night Here
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Richmond man dies after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a house
David Sparks, 52, of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with felony distribution of a...
Man arrested after months-long investigation leads to over $850,000 in drugs, weapons, other items
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash

Latest News

Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Few snags for Election Day voting amid scrutiny on process
People gather the election night party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin...
AP VoteCast: Youngkin viewed more favorably than Trump
Minor hiccups at some polling locations
Minor hiccups at some polling locations
Richmond voters weigh in on casino referendum
Richmond voters weigh in on casino referendum