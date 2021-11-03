Student caught with gun at Hopewell High School

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell High School sent a message to parents saying a student brought a gun to school Wednesday.

School leaders say the gun was confiscated, and the student was detained.

There were no injuries, and the school says there are no threats at this time.

As a precaution, there was extra police at the high school Wednesday.

Full statement from the school:

“On Wednesday, 11/3/21, a report was made to Hopewell High School administration that a student was on school grounds with a firearm. The Hopewell High School resource officer and Hopewell High School administration immediately responded and located the student. The Hopewell Police Department was contacted and responded. A firearm was found with the student and removed from their possession. The student was detained and transported by police. As an additional precaution, The Hopewell Police Department is providing additional officers at the school. There were no injuries and no one was harmed. There are no additional reports of existing threats to students or staff.”

