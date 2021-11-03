Richmond man shot and killed in Henrico identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who was shot and killed in a deadly Henrico has been identified.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Dabbs House Road around 8:26 p.m. for the report of shots fired on Nov. 2. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Tzaddie Dwane Wright, 26, of Richmond was taken to the hospital where he later died.

For a short period of time, Dabbs House Road was closed between Creighton Road and East Richmond Road.

So far, the police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Seay at (804)-652-5680 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.