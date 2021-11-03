Healthcare Pros
Richmond man shot and killed in Henrico identified

Officers were called to Dabbs House Road for reports of a firearm violation around 8:30 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who was shot and killed in a deadly Henrico has been identified.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Dabbs House Road around 8:26 p.m. for the report of shots fired on Nov. 2. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Tzaddie Dwane Wright, 26, of Richmond was taken to the hospital where he later died.

For a short period of time, Dabbs House Road was closed between Creighton Road and East Richmond Road.

So far, the police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Seay at (804)-652-5680 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000 to remain anonymous.

