Richmond house fire displaces two

Officials say two people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Officials say two people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Red Cross is assisting two people displaced after a house fire in Richmond.

Crews were called to a home in the 2300 block of Yorktown Avenue for a house fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from inside.

Firefighters forced entry into the home and found no one inside.

The flames were put out in the living room in less than an hour.

Officials say two people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

