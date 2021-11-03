Healthcare Pros
Richmond-area Community Vaccine Center will move to Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-area CVC will soon move from Richmond Raceway to Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center.

According to the Virginia Department of Health and the Richmond-Henrico Health District, the new location will serve the Richmond area well.

The last day at the Richmond Raceway will be on Nov. 6. The CVC will reopen at the athletic center on Nov. 8.

Those who scheduled an appointment on or after Nov. 8 should come to Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center located at 3001 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard at the same date and time as their original appointment.

The new CVC location will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for adults as well as Pfizer shots for kids ages 5-11. Vaccine appointments for kids 5-11 must be scheduled.

Walk-ups will either be accepted if there’s same-day availability or will be scheduled for another date and time.

To set up an appointment, click here or call 804-205-3501.

