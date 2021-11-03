Healthcare Pros
Republicans win at least 50 House seats in Virginia

Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE
Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Denise Lavoie
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) - Republicans have won at least 50 seats in the Virginia House, ensuring at least a tie with Democrats who had fought to retain control.

Several races were still too early to call, but the GOP also declared victory in several of those, with party leaders saying they were confident they had flipped control of the House.

The election was seen as a referendum on a series of progressive reforms that Democrats have passed over the past two years. Going into the election Tuesday, Democrats held a 55-45 majority.

The GOP had targeted 13 Democrat-held seats. All 100 House seats were on the ballot.

Democrats still hold a slim 21-19 majority over Republicans in the Senate. Senators are not up for reelection until 2023.

