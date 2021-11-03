Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Republican Winsome Sears wins Virginia lieutenant governor's race

Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at...
Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Winsome Sears has made history after defeating Democratic challenger Hala Ayala to become Virginia’s first woman lieutenant governor. 

“I didn’t run to make history, I just wanted to leave it better than I found it,” said Winsome Sears (R). “Hold on Virginia, help is on the way, the cavalry has arrived!”

Born in Jamaica, Sears became the first black female Republican, first female veteran, and the first naturalized citizen, to serve.

See Full Election Results Here

On her website, Sears lists a variety of priorities including protecting Virginia’s Right-to-Work Law.

Sears also served a stint in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004. The election was an upset at the time.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Watch Extended Live Coverage on Election Night Here
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Richmond man dies after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a house
The polling site at Lifelong Learning Institute in Midlothian ran out of ballots so replacement...
Long line forms as Midlothian polling place runs out of ballots
(Source: AP Graphics Bank)
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Supporters of Democrat Terry McAuliffe watch vote reports at an election party in McLean, Va.,...
Tight Virginia governor race may be test of Biden popularity

Latest News

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early...
Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn,...
Virginia Democrats, Republicans battling over House control
Supporters of Democrat Terry McAuliffe watch vote reports at an election party in McLean, Va.,...
Close races for governor unfolding in Virginia, New Jersey
Watch Extended Live Coverage on Election Night Here